Charlotte County man arrested; tied to multiple overdoses

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Department arrested 43-year-old Ryan James Gros on various drug charges.

CCSO deputies went to a home on the 11200 block of Pendleton Ave. early Tuesday morning to issue a search warrant, which lead to the arrest.

“When my deputies are knocking on your door with a search warrant, it’s already too late. I would much rather help someone through my Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative than bring them to jail, but that isn’t up to me; it’s up to the individual to make the choice. Until they do ask for help, we’re going to keep busting the dealers and users in Charlotte County.” CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a press release.

According to CCSO, the department started the investigation because of multiple overdoses at the residence.

When searching the home, deputies found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Trazadone (classified as a new legend drug), as well as an assortment of various paraphernalia.

Gros is facing felony charges for Habitual Driving with License Suspended or Revoked.

