Charlotte County man arrested for allegedly threatening man with a hammer

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - Charlotte County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a man with a hammer Sunday.

George Dezell Dale was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after deputies were dispatched to 2900 Burbon Street in Englewood.

According to deputies, the victim said Dale threatened him with a hammer.

The victim told deputies he allegedly saw Dale standing near a motorcycle on fire and confronted Dale about it. The victim allegedly approached Dale, and that's when Dale reportedly drew a hammer from on his person.

Dale then allegedly lifted the hammer above his head "in an aggressive manner" and stated "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to put this through your skull."

Deputies said Dale told them the interaction was about the victim's cat. Dale said the victim alleged Dale had killed his cat.

At the time of the incident, Dale and his girlfriend were rushing to leave their home for reasons that are unclear at this time, deputies reported.

According to Dale, when he allegedly lifted the hammer over his head, he said he would "split [the victim's] head like a ******* canoe."

Dale was transported to the Charlotte County Jail.