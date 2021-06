CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County investigators are investigating an early morning Battery.

Deputies responded to an address on Olean Boulevard after a male went to the address around 4:30 AM to meet a female.

According to deputies, the victim was beaten up by several other males.

The victim went home and was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office believes this was a targeted event and the public is not believed to be in any danger.