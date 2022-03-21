Charlotte County group collecting supplies for family members in Ukraine

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On Monday night, a Charlotte County group of women teamed up with a Ukrainian woman living in North Port to collect supplies for families who have been left with nothing during the country’s conflicts with Russia.

The group is called the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes and after realizing how many North Port residents have families struggling in Ukraine, they knew they needed to lend a hand.

The event was at TT's Tiki Hut at Four Points Sheraton in Punta Gorda.

Nanette Leonard, Founder of Fresh Jersey Tomatoes told me they were collecting specific items and not accepting cash donations.

The items include:



Over the counter medications (Tylenol, ibuprofen) flashlights/ batteries Band-Aids/ Gauze/ rubbing alcohol Hygiene Items/ toiletries Diapers, dry formula, baby bottles

Leonard said these items come from the group's direct contact with the people in Ukraine, Natalya Koshman.

"When you take up a collection of money, especially if it's going overseas you don't know where that money winds up. You don't know how it gets distributed or anything and this way, we have a set list of things that we know these people need," said Leonard.

Leonard said Koshman is a Ukrainian woman who now lives in North Port and is helping make sure these items go to the people who need them.

The event was held on Monday from 5:30-8:00 PM.