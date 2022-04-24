MYAKKA STATE FOREST, Fla. — Charlotte County firefighters battle wildfire Saturday evening in the Gulf Cove Neighborhood off DuBarry Ave. The fire started in the in the neighborhood, where it burned 10 acres, before jumping into the Myakka State Forest. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, the fire burned about 150 acres in the Myakka State Forest.

Two sheds, a boat, and couple of fences were damaged, but luckily no homes were damaged.

Englewood Fire, North Port Fire and Sarasota County Fire all sent units to assist. Florida Forest Service had 4 tractor plows working to contain the fire in Myakka State Forest as well as Charlotte County Sheriff Office Air 1 conducted areal water drops.

The fire is 90% contained as of 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

