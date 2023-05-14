Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Charlotte County Fire Department monitoring confirmed wildfire near Myakka River

Screenshot 2023-05-14 at 5.08.31 PM.png
weatherbug
Screenshot 2023-05-14 at 5.08.31 PM.png
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 18:54:45-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Fire Department has confirmed sometime after 1:00 p.m., a wildfire started near Tippecanoe Bay, towards the mouth of the Myakka River.

The Florida Forest Service is working to put a line around the wildfire. The Charlotte County Fire Department is also currently monitoring the situation.

As of 5:15 p.m. - 15 Acres, 60% Containment

UPDATE 5:10 P.M. — 25 acres at 95% containment.

This is ongoing — check back here with Fox 4 for the latest real-time updates on the wildfire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM