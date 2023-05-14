Charlotte County Fire Department monitoring confirmed wildfire near Myakka River

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Fire Department has confirmed sometime after 1:00 p.m., a wildfire started near Tippecanoe Bay, towards the mouth of the Myakka River.

The Florida Forest Service is working to put a line around the wildfire. The Charlotte County Fire Department is also currently monitoring the situation.

As of 5:15 p.m. - 15 Acres, 60% Containment

UPDATE 5:10 P.M. — 25 acres at 95% containment.

