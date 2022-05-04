Charlotte County fatal crash under investigation

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff's office says there is a road closure due to a traffic fatality in Punta Gorda.

Deputies say State Road 31 between Bermont Road and Farabee Road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

The crash involved a box truck and a passenger car.

Emergency crews found the box truck fully engulfed in fire.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene investigating the traffic crash involving a fatality.

Due to a crash north and southbound lanes of traffic are closed traveling through Charlotte County on SE 31.

Traffic is being diverted off SE 31 at County Road 760A and directed to US 17.

Please avoid this area if possible.