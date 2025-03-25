Charlotte County deputies search for missing endangered man

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is still asking for help to find a person who the office said is missing and could be in danger.

Nicolaus Gables, 33, was last seen near Shore Point Hospital in Port Charlotte on December 12, 2024.

Deputies said he is homeless and does not own a vehicle.

Nicolaus suffers from mental illness and does not have his medication.

If anyone has any information on where he may be, you are asked to call their non-emergency number (941) 639-2101.