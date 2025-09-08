Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Charlotte County deputies investigate death on Florida Avenue

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Fox 4/Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Charlotte County detectives are investigating a death from Sunday in the Englewood-Grove City area.

The sheriff's office said they were called to Florida Avenue, Sunday morning, around 8:30 a.m.

"Due to the totality of circumstances, Major Crimes Detectives were called out," the office told Fox 4. Deputies confirmed there is no threat to the public.

Maps show that Florida Avenue is a street off Placida Road (775) and near San Casa Drive, in Grove City.

We will update this article when more details come in.

