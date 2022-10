CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff, Bill Pummel, announced that the curfew imposed on Charlotte County will be lifted on Thursday, Oct. 13th at 6:00am.

He addressed that many residents were unhappy with the curfew, and advised that this was for the safety of everyone.

He also added that after Hurricane Ian there was an increase in reported crimes as deputies have found many people after curfew with "nefarious intent."