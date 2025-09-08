Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Charlotte County crews say electrical malfunction caused fire

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A garage fire caused by an electrical malfunction damaged one vehicle Monday morning, but no injuries are reported according to Charlotte County Public Safety.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS crews said they responded to the home fire on Mindanao Lane at 10:03 a.m. after the homeowner heard several loud bangs and discovered smoke and flames coming from the garage. When Engine 12 arrived on scene, firefighters found the garage on fire, and a vehicle already damaged.

Multiple units responded to the scene, including Engine 12, Engine 11, Engine 6, Engine 8, Truck 12, Rescue 12, Rescue 11, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, and FP3.

