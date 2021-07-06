Charlotte County bracing as Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Southwest Florida

CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. — Conditions are taking a turn as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way across Southwest Florida.

One of those areas that could see potential flooding is Charlotte County. Conditions have been getting progressively wet throughout the day. A few dog walkers could be seen around Hounds On Henry Park in Punta Gorda and there’s been an occasional gust of wind. Residents say firefighters with the county were out at the park earlier this morning distributing bags of sand. All that's left now is a big pile of sand.

Meanwhile, county officials are asking the public to pay attention to the storm as it makes its way throughout Florida. That would include seeking shelter and staying indoors as much as possible. They say if you don’t have to be out on the roads, don’t be.

A few locals who live just across the street from Hounds On Henry Park could be seen walking their dogs earlier this afternoon. Some of those walkers told us they’re taking all of the necessary precautions indoors with food, water and equipment. They said they just wanted a quick opportunity for their four-legged friends to get some exercise.

“About the same- a rainstorm," said Bonnie Kenney, who lives in Punta Gorda when asked how this current weather compared to those experiences she's had in the past. "Even in Massachusetts I never really had anything worse than this so it’s nice. I’m enjoying it. It’s a break from the sun!”

“I had to bring my dog out!" said Kelly Wetzler, who also lives in Punta Gorda. "Rain or shine, she doesn’t care you know? It has to be done so I’m glad that it’s not so blustery out.”

Again- county officials are recommending residents throughout Charlotte County seek shelter and avoid driving unless it’s absolutely necessary. You can find more helpful information and tips when it comes to emergency management on the Charlotte County website right here.