CHARLOTTE CO STILL CLEANING UP: Hurricane Helene takes man's car and furniture

CHARLOTTE CO. FLA — Just take a look at this pile of debris.

It came out of the mobile home behind it. This is the case for many of the homes in El Jobean after Hurricane Helene.

Bud Crihfield and his family are spending their days following the storm pulling up the waterlogged flooring, throwing out debris, and leaning on one another emotionally.

"We had high tide, and everybody kind of thought it was over," Crihfield said, recounting the storm.

But, it wasn't.

He says Hurricane Ian did not impact him this badly, as he lost the foundation in every room in his home, and took in 8 1/2 inches.

"Then the storm surge hit and it just destroyed everything," he said.

The flooding is still in many ditches in Charlotte County, now about a week after the storm.

Lisa Tyler is bud's daughter, in from Ohio to help.

"He stayed here through the night with Helene which caused me massive stress because there came a point where he couldn't leave," she said.

She is grateful for her father's safety, but still many in this area say they lost so much.

For Crihfield, that includes his vehicle and all of his furniture. It's a time where working together makes all of the difference.

