CHARGIN' UP: Babcock Ranch Rotary Club, students find new way to support Ukraine

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. — Residents and students in Babcock Ranch are building solar powered phone chargers and sending them over to Ukraine.

When the war in Ukraine broke out, The Rotary Club in Babcock Sanch stepped up to help the people there.

Two years into the war, they're still finding new ways to support the people—like building these solar powered phone chargers.

Since the war causes frequent blackouts, these chargers allow Ukrainians to stay in touch with their loved ones, continue school and stay connected.

The Babcock Ranch Rotary Club will send 30 chargers to a city in Ukraine.

Students at Babcock Ranch helped the Rotary Club decorate the chargers with drawings and stickers.

The chargers can charge up to six phones at a time to full battery within a hour.

Pat Strong organized the effort between the Babcock Ranch Rotary Club and students.

Strong said, "It's very important we let the people know that even while they're suffering, there's people thinking of them and people read to try to help."

They even had a zoom call to show students in Ukraine the chargers they'll get soon.

They plan to send the chargers to Ukraine within the next week.