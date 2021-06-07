Celebration of life for father and son who died on the same day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Father Blaine Elmer and his son Nick were inseparable in life, and now in death. Both men died just hours apart on May 2nd.

Nick leaves behind his fiancé Alicia Gregoire, and their infant daughter Charlotte. Alicia says he was a great dad.

“He plays guitar for her all the time. And she would just like swoon over him - even when she was a newborn.,” she said.

On Sunday she felt the outpour of support from her community. The Ranch in Fort Myers donated their venue, and the Ben Allen Band performed for free, all to raise money for Alicia and her daughter.

“To know that we’re on everybody’s minds; it really does make it a little less painful for us.,” said Gregoire.

Nick died after a massive heart attack. Gregoire then called Nick’s dad Blaine to help with baby Charlotte. Less than an hour later, when Blaine was on his way to help, the same police officers who had just left Gregoire’s home, called her.

“They said, well, there was an accident. And we know it’s Blaine,” she said.

Blaine was in a motorcycle accident on Trafalgar Pkwy and Skyline Blvd in Cape Coral. His girlfriend Carol Jensen says he was a member of The Punishers Club – a motorcycle club for law enforcement officers.

“Riding on the back of the bike with him was just such a privilege. And I just miss him everyday,” said Jensen.

She says she met Blaine at The Ranch, the same place where they celebrated his life on Sunday. She says there was one thing in particular that attracted her to him.

“I loved Blaine for his brain. He was just a smart man. Retired military, police, realtor, restaurant owner,” she said.

Blaine and his son nick owned the restaurant Seacraft in North Fort Myers. There was a raffle and an auction at Sunday’s Celebration of Life. All proceeds will go to baby Charlotte.