Celebrating the 4th of July in Southwest Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — For those looking to get out and celebrate the 4th of July this holiday weekend, cities across Southwest Florida are holding parades and firework shows for the whole family to attend.

On Saturday, the City of Naples will be holding its 4th of July parade--which is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Broad Avenue South. For a list of road closures as a result of the parade, click here.

On Sunday, the City of Cape Coral will be holding its annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Bernice Braden Park from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Click here for more information.

And in Fort Myers Beach, festivities will be happening all day long in Times Square starting at 10 a.m. A fireworks show will be held on Fort Myers Beach to wrap up the night. For a list of parking and attraction details, click here.

