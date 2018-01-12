Celebrating MLK Day this weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Over the next few days, southwest Florida will honor the legacy of civil rights icon—Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

4 in Your Corner’s Chris Shaw spoke with the President of the Dunbar Festival Committee to see how they’re honoring Dr. King this year.

Saturday, there will be an honors gala.

Sunday there will be a service-- at Unity Christian church.

And on Monday there will be three events starting with a unity breakfast, then a commemerative march at the Dunbar community school, and a doctor king multicultural park celebration.

