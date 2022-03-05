Celebrating Chasity: Family wants to remind others of the lurking dangers after losing their daughter to Fentanyl in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla — As the man-made opiate Fentanyl continues to be found in Lee County, one family whose daughter's life was lost using the deadly drug, held a vigil to spread awareness.

On Saturday, Catherine Finning told us the story of how she lost her daughter Chasity Bean.

“My daughter was actually what we call, murdered by Fentanyl poisoning," said Finning.

A self-proclaimed crime Catherine Finning, said she’s fighting to prevent after saying her daughter, Chasity Bean lost her life in 2020 doing drugs, she didn't know, was laced with Fentanyl.

Chasity was only 30 years old at the time.

“There will never be closure… if anyone has lost a child knows, put yourself in my shoes,” said Finning.

Those shoes used to walk a path that includes losing her daughter in Fort Myers during a time when the pandemic controlled how families laid loved ones to rest.

“My husband identified her through pictures from the detective but I was not allowed to actually see her, she was directly taken to the funeral home and cremated,” said Finning.

On Saturday, Chasity’s face could be seen all over Lakes Park in Fort Myers, in an effort to celebrate her life.

“She was so outgoing,” said Finning.

During a vigil that Finning hopes will also remind families of the dangers that come with purchasing street drugs.

“Don't trust what you find on the streets,” she said.

A message echoed by Dr. Phil James, a Psychologist at the addiction treatment center, Nextp in Fort Myers.

“The Fentanyl is now making its way through everything,” said James.

According to Dr. James, Fentanyl is continuing to grow in the number of people he says are addicted to the substance.

While Finning believed on Saturday she is taking the first steps to help as many families as she can, she also told us, if she can be a voice for just one person, it's more than enough.