CCSO: Two men arrested for stealing electric bikes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested two men on felony charges in connection with recent thefts of electric bikes in Collier County on Tuesday.
32-year-old Stephen Kyle Wells and 37-year-old David Arthur Newsome are each charged with grand theft in connection with crimes from last year.
Detectives say Newsome stole an electric bike valued at $2,200 that was parked outside Home Depot, 2251 Pine Ridge Road, on Dec. 3, 2021. Newsome was captured on store surveillance video placing the bike into the bed of a pickup truck and then driving away.
They say Wells stole a $900 ebike that was secured to a bike rack outside Target, 2324 Pine Ridge Road, on Oct. 17, 2021. Wells was seen on store surveillance video stealing the bike.
Wells also faces a grand theft auto charge after detectives said he was seen on security camera video stealing a 2013 moped valued at $1,000 that was parked at the bike rack outside the Golden Gate Inn, 4100 Golden Gate Parkway, on Aug. 27, 2021.
