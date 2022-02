PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Narcotics unit along with SWAT team members executed a search warrant at a home on Eblis Avenue.

An investigator with the Charlotte County Sheriff Office said they located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and ammunition.

The Public Information Officer said this is not the first time at this home.

This address was the target of a narcotics search warrant back in May 2021.

It resulted in two arrests and several charges including trafficking fentanyl.