Public Safety Career Academy class members celebrated

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff Rambosk and the Immokalee Foundation President and CEO Noemi Perez congratulated members of the inaugural class of the CCSO Office Public Safety Career Academy on their graduation.

For six weeks, the graduates accumulated 232 hours of training needed to earn state certification in 9-1-1 dispatching. The Public Safety Career Academy is a partnership between CCSO and the Immokalee Foundation.

Five of the graduates have already been hired for dispatchers positions with the sheriff's office.