Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Public Safety Career Academy class members celebrated

Members become state certified 911 dispatchers
items.[0].image.alt
Collier County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)
CCSO is hiring
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 07:40:57-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff Rambosk and the Immokalee Foundation President and CEO Noemi Perez congratulated members of the inaugural class of the CCSO Office Public Safety Career Academy on their graduation.

For six weeks, the graduates accumulated 232 hours of training needed to earn state certification in 9-1-1 dispatching. The Public Safety Career Academy is a partnership between CCSO and the Immokalee Foundation.

Five of the graduates have already been hired for dispatchers positions with the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku