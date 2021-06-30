Cape Coral Police share tips on firework safety

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Ahead of the holiday weekend, Cape Coral Police are sharing a few reminders and safety tips for those planning to let off their own fireworks this Sunday.

Under Florida law, fireworks are to only be let off on July 4th, December 31, and January 1st of each year, meaning Sunday is the only day they can legally be let off.

Cape Police also want to remind residents to be mindful of Cape Coral's city-wide noise ordinance. The ordinance is in place for all of the day, but becomes especially important between the 11 p.m. - 7 a.m. hours.

They've also posted a few safety tips to their website when it comes to letting off personal fireworks:



Never let young children light or handle fireworks.