CCPD catches a minor racing on Burnt Store Road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral Officer was patrolling and conducting traffic enforcement when a silver color Mercedes- Benz and a black four door Sedan sped past on 1100 Block of Burnt Store Road on February 12.

The Officer was able to lock in a speed of 120 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone according to the report.

Both vehicles were going the same speed, close to each other and were also reported the only vehicles on the road at the time on Burnt Store Road.

The Officer activated the emergency overhead lights and attempted to catch the two vehicles traveling southbound.

According to the report, the sedan turned into Tropicana and continued westbound from Burnt Store Road and the Mercedes continued southbound.

The Officer noted that the Mercedes was pulled over at the side of the road where construction was being conducted which left one lane going southbound and the Officer then waited for backup.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as a minor and was reported to not cooperate with the Officers initially.

The driver was detained.

According to the report, there was probable cause to arrest the driver, given that when the officer activated the emergency lights, the drivers were both still speeding.

In the report, the driver was issued a Flee to elude a Law Enforcement Officer and Street Racing on Highways.