Caxambas Park is still open for business despite complaints that it's overcrowded

MARCO ISLAND, FLa. — The public ramp at Caxambas Park gives direct access to the Ten Thousand Islands. Making it a perfect launching spot for boaters. But some residents say all that extra business is leading to overcrowding.

Thomas Denicola is a business owner in Bonita Springs; he says the park is a favorite for people all over.

"The water is more blue, and the water is more calm than on the east coast," he said. "People have a much more enjoyable ride out here. it's safer."

But he says getting there's turning into a hassle. That's why some now choose to park elsewhere and walk. Shelli Bowers says as of late, that's the only option.

"I don't think you would find any local person that lives here year-round that would be interested in more people more parking, "she said. "Just because it's so busy now and it's such a small space. more people just take the fun out of it."

But some local business owners say they don't want to see a slowdown in visitors to the island. some raised concerns to officials at a recent city council meeting, asking them not to stop commercial business at the park.

Officials say they are working to find a solution that will work for everyone living on Marco Island. The next Marco Island City Commissioners meeting will be on oct 4. in the meantime, officials say the park will remain open for business as usual.

