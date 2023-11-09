CAUSEWAY | New information on when the Sanibel Causeway work will get done

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (F-DOT) recently revealed that the Sanibel Causeway is expected to be "substantially completed" by the end of this year, aiming for December 2023.

The entire project, including the Causeway Islands Park beaches, should be fully wrapped up by early 2025.

To fortify the Sanibel Causeway against future storms, F-DOT is implementing measures. This includes anchoring the structure with multiple layers of sheet pile buried 50 feet deep, using hefty granite armor stones, some weighing up to three tons, and marine mattresses to combat erosion.

The project is designed to withstand a 300-year storm event.

Federal funding covers around 80% of the project's $300 million budget, with Lee County contributing the remaining 20%.

The Punta Rassa Boat Ramp is expected to reopen in late 2024, providing another launch location for boaters.

While work is still required in that area, the primary focus for FDOT has been on the roadway, and the boat ramp has been used in the marine work necessary for the causeway restoration.

