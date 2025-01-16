Catch all the FC Naples Action Live—Only on Fox 4

Fox 4 is proud to be the broadcast partner for FC Naples - Southwest Florida's professional soccer club.

This collaboration is set to enhance the way fans experience the thrilling world of soccer, bringing games and related content to a broader audience.

On Thursday, representatives from FC Naples joined Amy Wegmann and Shari Armstrong on Fox 4 Morning News to discuss the team's community partnerships, players, ticketing, sponsorships, and features of the Paradise Sports Complex in Naples.

The segment featured Bob Moreno, founder and CEO of FC Naples; Chris Johnson, director of ticketing; and Kim McDonnell, the director of corporate partnerships.

FC Naples starts strong with first day of training for upcoming season

During the interview, the FC Naples representatives emphasized the importance of the recently developed Paradise Sports Complex, which is set to be a hub for local athletics and community engagement.

Chris Johnson also shared insights about the affordable ticket options that FC Naples is introducing this season. With a range of pricing plans & season ticket membership options, the goal is to ensure that families (and businesses!) can enjoy the thrill of live soccer without breaking the bank - all while having a great time & experience.

Bob Moreno and Kim McDonnell spoke passionately about the importance of community in FC Naples’s mission.

FC Naples names Matt Poland as head coach for inaugural season

"When we interviewed our players, that was one of the things we harped on. Because yes, we're looking for amazing players on the field. We're looking for amazing players on the field - obviously because we want to win - but it's as important to perform off the field and be that role model," Moreno tells FOX 4.

FC Naples unveils its crest and colors

By increasing the visibility of soccer in the region, Fox 4 and FC Naples aim to inspire greater community involvement and support for the sport.

Practice is already underway!

FC Naples' first game airs on March 8th on FOX 4.