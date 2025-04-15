Cat dies in fire that destroyed home, CCPS reports

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — People living at a home on Thorman Road are safe after an overnight house fire destroyed their home, according to Charlotte County Public Safety.

Thankfully, everyone who lived there was able to evacuate safely. No injuries are reported. But sadly, one cat did not survive, according to responders.

CCPS

The team reported that at around 12:38 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews went to a house fire on Thorman Road in the South Gulf Cove area. Arriving firefighters faced flames coming out of the home and through the roof over the garage.

The home is now unlivable. The American Red Cross will assist the family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Englewood Area Fire Control District provided mutual aid during the response.