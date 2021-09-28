Watch
Career criminals caught in Collier County

ANONYMOUS TIP LEADS TO ARESST
Posted at 11:36 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 23:36:39-04

NAPLES, FLa. — On Sept 12., a call to the Collier County sheriff's office led police to a Holiday Inn in Naples. They were searching for a single person with a warrant out for arrest but found two suspects attempting to flee the hotel.

Detectives say the pair cut a hole in the hotel wall. It gave them access to another room to use for their escape. Police were able to arrest both suspects.

Detectives working the case found nearly a thousand stolen pieces of property from multiple other states. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk says they found electronics, garage door openers, car keys, semi-automatic weapons, and family heirlooms.

Both individuals have prior convictions and warrants in other states. Detectives are still working to uncover the pair's plans for the stolen weapons and equipment.

