CAPE CORAL, FL — Cape Coral Police say they are on scene of an active traffic homicide since 9:30p.m. Sunday that's effecting eastbound lanes.

Cape PD adding this is a car vs U-Haul crash in Cape Coral and that a person was transported from the scene with severe injuries.

Our FOX 4 photographer saw the scene at the 300 block of Kismet Parkway West in Cape Coral.

We here at FOX 4 will continue to bring you more updates when we have them.