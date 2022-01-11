Car smashes into two-story home in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Emergency crews had to work quickly to reconstruct a load-bearing wall after a car destroyed it in a Monday night crash.

South Trail Fire says the car smashed into a two-story multi-residential building off Woodrose Court just after 7 p.m.

According to the fire department, the second floor had to be "shored up" to allow for the removal of the car.

The Red Cross is assisting the couple who live in the affected unit. No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.