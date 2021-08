FORT MYERS — A car fire was discovered early Wednesday morning in front of a home on Guava Street.

According to fire officials, a neighbor discovered the PT Cruiser ablaze and rushed to the owner's door to alert them around 2 a.m.

The car was "fully involved" when firefighters arrived at the home. Circular saws were used to access the engine area while work continued to put out the flames.

Officials said no one was injured as a result of the fire. A cause has not yet been determined.