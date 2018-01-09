Car crashes into two Fort Myers businesses

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Two businesses in Fort Myers are picking up the pieces after a car crashed through both of them.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Summerlin Road and Winkler Road. Designer Hair Salon and Fashion Friendly Cleaners were both destroyed.

The owner of the salon and the elderly woman who was driving the car were both taken to the hospital.

"I was having lunch and the next thing I know I'm on the floor and there's a car in my shop," Sue Robertson said. Robertson is an employee at Fashion Friendly Cleaners.

It's still not clear what caused the crash or how serious the driver's injuries are, but the salon owner's son said his mother has some whiplash.