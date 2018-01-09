Car crashes into dry cleaners and salon in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A car crashed through the window of a Fort Myers dry cleaners and into a hair salon Monday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Summerlin Road and Winkler Road.

The elderly woman driving the car and the owner of the salon were taken to the hospital.

The car first crashed through the window of Fashion Friendly Cleaners before going through the wall and into Designers Hair Salon.

"Like a bomb went off!" salon employee Gloria Canota said. "I can't explain it. We got thrown like rag dolls."

"It sounded like an earthquake, but I guess she was going through the wall and the beams, and everything was just shaking," Canota said.

Sue Robertson was at Fashion Friendly Cleaners and walked away with some cuts after the crash.

"I was inside having lunch and the next thing I know, I'm on the floor and there's a car in my shop," she said. "A loud explosion. Knocked me right off my chair. My coworker, too."

It's unclear how serious the driver's injuries are. The salon owner's son said she's stressed and dealing with whiplash, but is thankful it wasn't worse.