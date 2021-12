LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — An arson investigation is underway after Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a car fire early Wednesday morning.

They said the car fire was outside of a home along the 100 block of Pine Lane. No one was injured in the fire.

An investigator with the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations deemed the fire arson.

They're asking anyone with information to please come forward. You can report any tips by calling1-877-NO-ARSON.