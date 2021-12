FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are searching for two suspects related to early-morning car burglaries in Fort Myers.

Officers responded to reports of car break-ins at The Park at Murano Apartments off Barkley Circle.

Police are speaking with witnesses and dusting for fingerprints.

The area is being searched for the suspects, who investigators said ran off on-foot.

