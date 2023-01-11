Captiva Cruises celebrates reopening on Captiva Island

In the months following Hurricane Ian Captiva Cruises' are excited to reopen its business operations, in partnership with the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce.

The company will host a ribbon-cutting celebration on Jan. 12 at Mccarthy's Marina at 11401 Andy Rosse Lane from 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. to commemorate the reopening of the excursion service on Captiva Island.

Cruises will be departing from McCarthy's Marina and will travel to Cabbage Key for sunset and wildlife cruises. Additional trips from the Pink Elephant Dock for dolphin sightseeing cruises will also be available.