Police search for burglars who assaulted a minor in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police are searching for two men who robbed and assaulted a minor in Cape Coral.

The incident happened at 4 A.M. Tuesday.

A police report states the teen victim was sleeping in her living room when two men broke into her home, kicked her and demanded money. The victim got up and gave the thieves $280 from her wallet before they took off in a gray sedan.

The victim could not provide a good description of the burglars, who had coverings over their heads, other than they were black males and about 6 feet tall.

If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, contact the Cape Coral Police Department or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1(800)-780-TIPS.