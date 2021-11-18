Cape PD, Walmart partner for food drive

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police department staff and Harry Chapin Food Bank volunteers set up shop in front of two Cape Coral Walmart Neighborhood Market locations Thursday as part of the annual Holiday 4 Heroes food drive.

Until 4 p.m., non-perishable food items are being accepted at the stores at 3920 Skyline Blvd S and 505 SW Pine Island Rd.

"It's great for the police department to be involved because we will come in contact with more citizens that are in need," said Officer John DiGiovanni. "During our contact we can provide them with the resources they need."

At the Pine Island store, one generous donor handed over 10 turkeys to volunteers. Though they are not set up to take perishable items, another volunteer was able to transport the birds to a warehouse for storage.