Cape man searches for car after attempted robbery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A Cape Coral man is looking for his car, which he ditched in the Pine Island Road area, after being spooked by two men who tried to jump him.

Jesus Hernandez tells 4 In Your Corner his car broke down in the area of Andalusia Boulevard and Pine Island Road Saturday night. As he popped the hood of his Maroon Buick Century Sedan, two men with knives approached him and demanded his wallet. Hernandez said he ran as fast as he could. "I had bad luck. It was dark, and I was in a vulnerable position. They must have seen an opportunity," he said. "It was pure adrenaline. I was a bit scared, I don't even know how far I ran. If Usain Bolt was running next to me, I probably would've blown right by him!"

Hernandez hid for some time before attempting to head back to his car. He got lost while running, and could not find his car after the encounter because he is unfamiliar with the roads. "I couldn't find the car. I'm not really sure I even found the spot where I left it because I'm new to the area and don't know my way around."

Hernandez has spent the last three days looking for it. Police tell him they don't have record of the car being towed. He's unsure if the thieves stole it, but said he would be surprised if they did because it is so old.

The car is a 1989 Buick Century in a brown-maroon color. The men who attacked Hernandez are described as black men, around 6 feet tall, and were wearing beanies at the time.

Should you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestopers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.