Cape council to vote on park construction, upgrade contracts

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City council members could award upwards of $11 million for park projects Wednesday.

The city council meeting agenda includes awarding three contracts related to park development.

$5.3 million could be awarded to Waypoint Contracting for their bid to expand parking facilities and construction upgrades to Cultural Park and Gator Circle Park. Plans for upgrades include new pavilions, game courts and restrooms.

A further $5.5 million is set to be awarded to Wright Construction. They would be tasked with building the new Sands Park off SW 45th Street and SW 26th Court. This contract also covers expansions to the current Oasis Woods Park, which is due to be renamed Joe Coviello Park in memoriam of the late Cape Coral city mayor.

The third contract on Wednesday's agenda concerns approximately $1.2 million in heat protection. Lanier Plans, Inc., which does business as Kor-Kat, would install shade canopies over playgrounds and bleachers at a dozen city parks.

The council is due to meet at 4:30 p.m.