Cape Coral's Tree Lighting Celebration providing much needed comfort and joy to families

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The holiday spirit was in full swing at Cape City Hall tonight.

Families gathered for the Second Annual Tree Lighting Celebration. Providing some much needed comfort and joy to Cape Coral families.

"They announced that they were doing this so we got the family ready and we came down here!” said Jessica Gogan, who lives in Cape Coral.

It’s the holiday spirit taking over Cape Coral City Hall.

“Things like this are just really important because it does kind of help you get in the spirit, especially after everything,” says Gogan.

Courtesy of a 26-foot Christmas tree, some lights and a movie. Exactly 71 days after Hurricane Ian. Which is still fresh on the minds of Cape Coral families.

"We got very, very lucky," said Gogan. "We didn’t have any flooding, our house is still standing, we didn’t lose anyone directly, but we do know people who lost everything.”

Those who lost so much searching for some sense of comfort and joy.

“I believe we need it," said Karel Cardet, who also lives in the Cape. "We need it after all we have been through.”

As fresh as the memories of the storm are for some, new memories are being made at this holiday spectacle. Memories, like for Cardet and his friends.

"It’s beautiful," he says. "Just beautiful. It looks like it’s on fire (laughs).”

Providing a sense of relief even if only for one night.

“It’s amazing the people already coming here, like nothing happened," said Cardet. "They feel already reborn.”

A feeling, for some, to hold onto and cherish. No matter the time of year.

“Just celebrating the little things," says Gogan. "All of those little things that we still have to be grateful for. Can’t wait to bring the family back next year.”