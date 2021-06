CAPE CORAL, Fla. — UPDATE 6/22:

Repairs are complete and the pool has reopened.

Temperatures are rising, but if you're planning to cool off at the Cape Coral Yacht Club pool you're going to have to wait a couple of days.

The city has closed the pool as repairs are made to the filtration system.

Repairs will take a few days to complete.

FOX 4 will keep you updated when the pool reopens.