CAPE CORAL | Yacht Club beach reopening in November

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It has been more than a year since Hurricane Ian hit Cape Coral's Yacht Club, forcing the beach's closure and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. However, the community can now breathe a sigh of relief as the long-awaited news arrives – the beach is making its triumphant return, with a projected reopening in mid-November.

According to a recent statement from the city, permits have been secured to add fill sand at the Yacht Club, paving the way for the beach's reopening.

Christina Eschenbach, a Cape Coral resident, expressed her enthusiasm for the beach's impending return, stating,

"It seems like everyone is pulling together again, and continuing to make things pretty again, so it'll be really nice to have the beach back."

A necessary step involves securing approval from the US Army Corps of Engineers. The city's Public Works department has been working to restore the area, employing machinery to rake the beach and dive teams to clean up the waterside.

Lane Jones, another resident, expressed her anticipation for the beach's reopening, saying,

"I know people will be very excited, and if they get a boat launch open, that would be great because I still see people trailering boats here, I mean every day trying to put it in the river."

The boat ramp at the Yacht Club served for derelict vessel removal until August 31st. With the ongoing beach renourishment project, the Public Works department plans to temporarily provide portable restrooms since the existing bathrooms and two pavilions were removed after Hurricane Ian's.

The master plan for the Yacht Club's full revitalization is set for discussion on November 8th at the City's Committee of the Whole meeting.