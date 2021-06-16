Cape Coral woman gets attention of city leaders after home is hit multiple times by cars

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Video captured on a neighbor's camera on May 22, shows a car slam right into the front of Lauri Langone's home.

Previous police reports show this is the third time a car has gone through her home, which sits right at the end of the SE 20th Ct.

Langone says, "By the time the second one came around, and she totaled my car and went through the garage, that's when I really needed help. So, I went to my councilman."

Langone also reached out to FOX 4. She says, "You guys rose to the occasion, and you backed me up. You got the attention that I might not be able to do. just one little voice. So I can't tell you how grateful I am."

Councilman, Robert Welsh also responded. Langone says, "He was going to contact the traffic manager. And he did."

Langone's attorney, Michael Beckman, says he wants the city to do the right thing. He says, "When you're coming down Bolado Parkway, you don't see the stop sign. On the left on the left hand side you have a big tree covering it. On the right hand side, you have a bicycle sign that's covering it."

Langone is asking for several items. She says, "Better signage because clearly the signs are not enough and he was going to put up a yellow line in front of my house and do a bunch of visual deterrence. But I really kind of had to fight for the rumble strips, because in my estimation, that's the only thing that's going to make me feel safe."

For now, there's no timeline on when repairs will be done on her home or, on the street ,but Langone says she's thankful that the city is now paying attention. She says, "This is not an anomaly. This is not a one time thing. This is a recurring thing and one of his citizens is suffering. So, I'm grateful that at least he got the ball rolling."