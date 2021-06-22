Cape Coral will resume water shut-offs in July

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Starting July 6, the City of Cape Coral will resume water shut-offs for utility accounts.

Accounts with a balance past due for more than 60 days will get their water shut off.

Customers facing a water shut-off will be notified by telephone, mail and a hand-delivered red tag.

Payment plan limitations remain relaxed until September as the city gradually returns to pre-pandemic policies.

Before the pandemic, water was shut off if there was a balance for more than 45 days.

If you have a past due balance, arrange payments with the Customer Billing Services Division before July 6.