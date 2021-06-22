Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cape Coral will resume water shut-offs in July

Water shut-off resuming in Cape Coral beginning next month
items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:47:44-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Starting July 6, the City of Cape Coral will resume water shut-offs for utility accounts.

Accounts with a balance past due for more than 60 days will get their water shut off.

Customers facing a water shut-off will be notified by telephone, mail and a hand-delivered red tag.

Payment plan limitations remain relaxed until September as the city gradually returns to pre-pandemic policies.

Before the pandemic, water was shut off if there was a balance for more than 45 days.

If you have a past due balance, arrange payments with the Customer Billing Services Division before July 6.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku