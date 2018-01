CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Lee Health says their first baby of 2018 was welcomed at Cape Coral Hospital early Monday morning.

Baby Dominic Whatts was born at 2:05 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce, to parents Brooke and Luis.

The baby is currently resting in the Special Care Nursery at Cape Coral Hospital.

Congrats to the happy family!