CAPE CORAL | Watch as a swarm of bees took over part of a Cape Coral street

It's a real process, one that requires far more work than one might anticipate.
The work to move a hive of bees off a busy road sign in Cape Coral. It's real work.
Bee removal in Cape Coral
Posted at 6:53 PM, Oct 19, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, the City of Cape Coral worked with Uwe Rusch to shut down Vincennes Boulevard.

Rusch who had spent over 40 years as a professional beekeeper told Fox 4 the city hired him to remove a hive of bees from an overhanging street sign.

“Probably around 40 to 50 thousand bees,” said Rusch.

On Thursday, Rusch said the street sign was a strange place for bees to nest.

“In this type of tube, I have never seen this, this is the first time,” said Rusch.

Rusch believes the bee's location was probably due to Hurricane Ian.

After an hour, Rusch and his partner said they were able to safely remove the hive and its queen bee.

Rusch said the remaining bees would move on from the street sign in about 72 hours.

