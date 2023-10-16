CAPE CORAL | Watch 80 mph speeder go airborne into canal!

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Video from a Cape Coral Ring camera shows a terrifying scene right in a homeowner's backyard.

A driver, police say going around 80 mph, went airborne into a canal on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, two cars were driving west on northwest 17th Terrace, approaching northwest 21st Avenue. Both were going approximately 80 mph, police say.

Watch 80 mph Cape Coral speeder go airborne into canal

In the video, you can see a driver nearly hit a teenager. He spoke to Fox 4 and said he ran inside his house and told his grandfather, Dennis Cote, what happened.

"It went down fast. The guy that was out there with the scissors [who went to rescue the driver in the canal], he went down and they barely got out," Cote said.

One car, a Dodge Challenger, went off the road. Detectives say the driver hit a ditch, drove through a vacant field, hit a small tree and then a dirt embankment.

The driver was able to escape from the sinking car.

Police say the driver is "found to be at fault for recklessly operating a motor vehicle."