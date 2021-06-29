Cape Coral to clarify how it fills leadership vacancies

CAPE CORAL — City leaders will clarify charter rules regarding what happens should the mayor or a council member suddenly vacate their seat.
Cape Coral City Council's agenda for Wednesday includes discussion on how to fill those vacancies and the circumstances in which a special election is created.
The discussion comes several months after the sudden death of Mayor Joe Coviello in January, and the subsequent installation of current Mayor John Gunter.
Language highlighted for discussion and possible modfication Wednesday reads as follows:
A vacancy in the Council shall be filled for the remainder of the unexpired term, if any, at the next City general election following not less than sixty (60) days upon the occurrence of the vacancy, but the Council by a majority vote of all its remaining members shall appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy until the person elected to serve the remainder of the unexpired terms takes office. If the Council fails to do so within thirty (30) days following the occurrence of the vacancy, the Council shall call a special election to fill the vacancy, to be held not sooner than ninety (90) days and not later than one hundred twenty (120) days following the occurrence of the vacancy and to be otherwise governed by the provisions of Article VIII unless three (3) or more candidates qualify for the vacancy, whereby a special primary election is required. The special primary election shall occur within the timeframe provided above, no sooner than ninety (90) days and not later than one hundred twenty (120) days following the occurrence of the vacancy, and the special general election shall be held within 45 days following certification of the special primary election results.