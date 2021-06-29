Cape Coral to clarify how it fills leadership vacancies

CAPE CORAL — City leaders will clarify charter rules regarding what happens should the mayor or a council member suddenly vacate their seat.

Cape Coral City Council's agenda for Wednesday includes discussion on how to fill those vacancies and the circumstances in which a special election is created.

The discussion comes several months after the sudden death of Mayor Joe Coviello in January, and the subsequent installation of current Mayor John Gunter.

Language highlighted for discussion and possible modfication Wednesday reads as follows: