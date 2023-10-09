Watch Now
CAPE CORAL | Teen charged in 20+ burgulary crimes, from North Port to Collier County

Police: suspected crew targeted rental homes, pretending to be potential renters
Posted at 7:48 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 19:48:29-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Several homes, from North Port all the way down to Collier County, had their appliances stolen in a string of thefts, and police said one crew was behind all of it.

Cape Coral Police said the targeted homes were all rentals, and that the thieves got in by pretending to be potential renters using an app called ‘Rently’. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy is facing charges from more than two dozen crimes as Cape Coral Police say they're still working to see if two other people are involved.
 
“Through the app they pay maybe a couple dollars per house, and they’re able to get the code and go into the house as if they’re looking to rent it. But then instead, they stole appliances,” explained officer, Mercedes Phillips.

Phillips said the thieves stole things like refrigerators and stoves, then loaded the appliances into a U-Haul truck and tried to sell them on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Police say more than $200,000 worth of appliances have been stolen.

